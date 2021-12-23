Why Allison Lozz exhibited Altair Jarabo

Both collaborated on a soap opera together (Photos: Instagram / @ allisson.gtz / @ altairjarabo)

Allison lozz is a 29-year-old girl remembered for her roles in children’s soap operas such as SOS mission (2003-2004), Rebel or Alegrijes and Rebujos (2004-2005), although it takes little more than a decade retired from her acting career, his name still reverberates in show business.

This December 22, the former actress revealed a truth about Altair Jarabo, a soap opera antagonist like To hell with the handsome (2008), In the name of love (2008-2009) and For loving without law (2018).

Jarabo and Lozz worked together on the melodrama In the name of love, but since then they have had no contact. During the red carpet of a magazine event Who, Altair was questioned about the health of her former co-worker, so she was concerned about her alleged risk of blindness and assured that she would contact her to offer her help.

Both were partners of In the name of love, a telenovela that would be Lozz’s last participation (Photo: Instagram/@allisson.gtz)

However, this December 22, the young former actress opened a question and answer session with her more than 200,000 followers on Instagram; one of the questions was related to Altair Jarabo and then denied that he had sought her because of her illness, but he also clarified that the condition is now in the past and you are not at risk of vision loss.

“No, I am not going blind. It seemed like that, they told me (it) when I was 18 years old, but technology has already advanced so I’m super happy “he wrote in the middle of the answer. In the other space to write, she mentioned without much concern that her partner never really looked for her, but stressed that she no longer needed help in a hurry.

“Altair has not contacted me, I imagine he was scared when they told him that, but no, I am very well and very excited about my future surgery (which is no longer urgent).” posted on his Instagram story. In this way, he explained that Jarabo did not conclude the matter he promised.

Alllisson Lozz clarified the situation (Photo: Instagram/@allisson.gtz)

For her part, the well-known soap opera villain has not commented on the matter on her own social networks.

It should be remembered that towards the end of 2020, Allisson Lozz shared with his fans that At age 18, a doctor told her that she could lose her vision in her early 30s. “They told me that my cornea was very bad and that I would not be able to endure the surgery and that I needed treatments to strengthen the cornea or at 30 [años] more or less I was going to go blind and yes, I can see that I am already going half blind ”, explained at that moment the star of children’s soap operas.

The former actress retired at age 18 (Photo: Allison Lozz / FB)

The last participation of Allisson Lozz in open television was in the novel In the name of love, and his acting partners thought that his return to the stage would be soon, but it did not happen like that, since it was not an emotional decision, but something totally serious.

“I think everyone said: ‘He’s going to come back later, it’s a streak.’ I remember that some even gave interviews saying: ‘In a while he will be back.’ But it was not a streak, it was not something of emotion, it was something very serious “, the Chihuahuan shared through a live on his Instagram account.

In the same recording, the young woman revealed in June 2021 that she began working as a catalog makeup consultant for a year, after being inactive in some paid activity for 10 years, she also revealed that the word “work” caused her to panic. , well I remembered “As a synonym of stress, synonymous with not seeing my family, synonymous with being exhausted, synonymous with having zero time for spirituality. In my mind, all the work was like that ”.

