Why did Marc Anthony make weird faces in a video? We explain you | Famous

The singer is on the ‘Pa’ lla voy Tour ‘tour in the United States and one of his interpretations of’ Looks like Friday ‘was quickly shared on social networks.

Between verse and verse of the song, he moves his jaw quickly from one side to the other and even reveals his teeth.

The images also caused concern among fans of the Puerto Rican, because, according to them, he looks thinner than in the past.

This was pointed out by Aylen del Toro in the Sin Rollo program:

“He really looks extremely thin, doesn’t he? (…) He has always been quite skinny, but the truth is that now he can see himself a little more ”.

The panel of said Univision show, made up of Francisca, Johnny Lozada and Luis Sandoval, concluded that the video of Marc Antony making faces had possibly been digitally edited.

Or that, failing that, it was simply a gesture that the singer made naturally.

Of course: Luis Sandoval stressed that it did not seem to him that it was a drug abuse, because the rest of his face looked perfectly normal.

Representative explained why Marc Anthony gestured with his jaw in a video

Blanca Lasalle, the artist’s media representative, put an end to the assumptions and questions that arose from said clip.

In a written statement for the Primera Hora site, he clarified:

“He is fabulously healthy and the reality of some moves is that he was making gesture pranks on some of his friends in the front row. That’s it”.

He added that right now, Marc Anthony “is enjoying a wonderful vacation” with his loved ones.