Will there be a broadcast of the preseason friendly between Cruz Azul and Pachuca?

Cruz Azul’s preseason will begin, this Wednesday, December 22, its third (and last?) Stage. The players, led by the signing of Christian Tabó, return to Mexico City this afternoon from Mérida. There they crowned a week of training in Cancun, with a friendly against the Venados.

Although the Machine started losing 1-0, finally the goals from Rodrigo Huescas and Jonathan Rodríguez from a penalty ended up leading the heavenly comeback: two to one final. And on his return to Mexico City, the team led by Juan Reynoso will quickly head towards Hidalgo, as they have new challenges scheduled.

This Thursday, December 23, at a time and stage yet to be defined, Cruz Azul will face Pachuca in their second friendly preparation match. Hidalgo Stadium or Malena Patiño Fields? At the moment, it is not confirmed. It is only known that the celestial will be visitors and will travel tonight directly from Yucatan.

Public entry? TV broadcast? Streaming? If one takes into account that it is not yet known where they will play, or at what time, it is that it is impossible for people to attend the game against the Tuzos. Everything indicates that it will be behind closed doors in the training center.

There is also no TV transmission, much less streaming, which can broadcast the second preseason friendly, between Cruz Azul and Pachuca. That is to say, the only way to know how the Reynoso Boys fared is through the social networks of both institutions.