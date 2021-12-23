Williams Riveros does not enter into Barcelona Sporting Club’s plans for 2022 | Football | sports

“We want him to play abroad, so he will play abroad,” said manager Carlos Alfaro Moreno about the Paraguayan defender.

The ratification of the Argentine technical director Fabián Bustos, the renewal of the national players Michael Carcelén, Jonathan Perlaza, Joshué Quiñónez, Pedro Pablo Velasco and Víctor Mendoza and the return of Érick Castillo, Tito Valencia and Cristian Penilla (to be made official) will go hand in hand with the departure of Paraguayan central defender Williams Riveros at Barcelona Sporting Club, which is gearing up for 2022.

“Riveros has a chance to play abroad. We want him to play outside, so he’s going to play outside”, Declared Carlos Alfaro Moreno, president of the Canarian club, in a preview of an interview on the television program Football without cassette, which will be broadcast in full this Wednesday night (22:00) on the channel DirecTV Sports.

The Paraguayan defender (29 years old) joined the base of the Bustos squad this 2021. At the domestic level he played 25 games (2,179 minutes), all as a starter and without being substituted, according to the statistics page of the Professional Soccer League of Ecuador; scored two goals. He also played the Copa Libertadores, an international tournament in which Barcelona reached the semifinals.

Riveros, questioned this season for his errors in the rear and the decline in his performance, was champion with the Canaries in 2020 (29 games, two goals), the year he arrived in Guayaquil from Delfín (Manabí). With cetaceans, where he met Bustos, he was also crowned in the country, in 2019. In Ecuador it landed for the first time in July 2018.

Tuesday afternoon, Barcelona announced the renewal of DT Bustos for a season. However, the 52-year-old coach will have different collaborators compared to last season. Lucas Ochandorena, Guillermo Duró’s former field assistant at Deportivo Cuenca, and Segundo Castillo, former Ecuadorian player, join as technical assistants after the departure of Rolando Azas. “The Argentine strategist will continue to count on his coaching staff with professionals Marco Conenna (physical trainer), Carlos Caicedo (goalkeeper trainer) and Jonathan Mejía (video analyst),” said the Guayaquil club in a statement.

. @AlfaroMoreno “We have the reality of Josué Quiñónez, Aimar who is already well, there is Victor Carabalí who was Hincapié’s partner in the lower teams and who is a tremendous prop. We need someone else with experience there. I always said 4 ”

This Wednesday 22:00 by @DIRECTVEcuador pic.twitter.com/a5bHs10SYy – Football Without Cassette (@f_sin_cassette) December 22, 2021

Also this week the return of the players Castillo (on loan) and Valencia was officially announced., from the Mexican Tijuana and October 9, respectively. Regarding Penilla, his representative José Chamorro said that the footballer “has been on loan for a year with a purchase option.”

Meanwhile, the goalkeeper Mendoza Izurieta (27 years old), the defenders Velasco (28) and Quiñónez (20) and the midfielders Carcelén (24) and Perlaza (24), all Ecuadorians, will continue in the Canarian club, after the Guayaquil institution reported on the extension of contracts of the five footballers on Monday night.

In addition to the national competition, Barcelona will play in 2022 the Copa Libertadores from phase 1, where he will meet the Uruguayan Torque. (D)