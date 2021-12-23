Woman asks for a bottle of tequila by parcel and an iPad arrived

We have no doubt that there are people who are born with a lot of luck and in many ways they show us that life always smiles on them. However, as our aunts say “God has his favorites”, the kind who find money all the time, among other things. But now we did meet a person who can’t really ask for anything from life, well a woman ordered a bottle of tequila and got an iPad … just like they read it.

Over here we have told you stories of quite lucky people, like a farmer who found a diamond and is now rich (HERE You can check how things were). But now we want to tell you about a TikTok user named Rosie R. Tirado, who got a huge surprise when she checked the package sent to her by a fairly famous department store in Mexicoas he was looking for copper and found gold.

Believe it or not, this woman got an iPad instead of the bottle she asked for

Through a video, this woman said that a few days ago she asked for a bottle of tequila and the plan was to collect it through the click and collect service (which is nothing more than choosing the product you want and then taking it to the parking lot of the store). So far everything was going great, but when he got home and checked his order, he realized that there was something quite strange because instead of his spirits came an iPad.

It turns out that evidently, the department store made a mistake and fell down, because the package was in someone else’s name, and in this regard, Rosie commented the following: “I asked for a tequila for click and collect, a gift for my daddy, and that’s why it came, no mames, help, I’m not Naomi”. Although yes, the protagonist of this story made it very clear that despite the fact that this had happened to her, the Apple product would return.

I went to look for copper and I found gold 🤣🤣 I will return it, someone in Liverpool must be scared at this moment

And indeed, after this woman’s story went viral on the internet of things, then he published another video in which we can see that he did return to the store to return the iPad and instead, give him the bottle he had ordered. There is no doubt that there are those who are born with a lot of luck and receive gifts from destiny, but above all, the most important thing is that they returned it and prevented someone else from feeling like a fair.