” You will not play any more here, it is best to look for another club ”

2021-12-23

Yusuf demir It will be the first loss that the Barcelona ahead of the winter market, which starts in just eight days.

As confirmed this Thursday by daily brand, ” The decision has already been made by the Sports Management of the Barça club as well as by the player. His departure will be made official in the coming days. ”

The 18-year-old Austrian forward does not enter into the plans of XaviTherefore, the coach has also expressed to the board that the best thing for his career is to emigrate to another team.

The fundamental factor that has convinced both parties is the Purchase option that had signed the Barcelona with the Vienna Rapid about Demir. This purchase option of 10 million euros was executed immediately if the footballer played 10 games with the Barça team. At the moment, he has played nine between the League and the Champions League.