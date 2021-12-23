” You will not play any more here, it is best to look for another club ”

2021-12-23
Yusuf demir It will be the first loss that the Barcelona ahead of the winter market, which starts in just eight days.
Xavi Hernández reveals that he rejected the Brazilian team
As confirmed this Thursday by daily brand, ” The decision has already been made by the Sports Management of the Barça club as well as by the player. His departure will be made official in the coming days. ”
The 18-year-old Austrian forward does not enter into the plans of XaviTherefore, the coach has also expressed to the board that the best thing for his career is to emigrate to another team.
The fundamental factor that has convinced both parties is the Purchase option that had signed the Barcelona with the Vienna Rapid about Demir. This purchase option of 10 million euros was executed immediately if the footballer played 10 games with the Barça team. At the moment, he has played nine between the League and the Champions League.
The Sports Directorate of Barcelona consider that now is not the time to shell out that amount for this player. Come to Demir as a footballer with potential, but at the club he has not exploded as expected. With the wage bill low, now run that Purchase option and spending 10 million on a forward who does not make a difference would not make sense.
Messi, hurt with president Laporta for his statements
The aforementioned source revealed how they asked the Austrian about his departure: “Here you will not play anymore because a purchase option would be activated that we do not want to execute. The best thing is that you look for another team ”.
Demir I would return to Vienna Rapid, his home club, but he will not stay there and could play another more powerful league like the Bundesliga, as there are a couple of German clubs that started asking about his situation.
The young forward gave a good feeling in the preseason and in the first official games. However, its performance declined over time. Barça finally made the decision not to execute the clause.