3 newly released metaverse tokens that have risen up to 1,500% in the last 24 hours

Despite the recent market crash, the metaverse is still going on and new platform tokens emerge every day to introduce new universes of virtual interaction between players and users. Here are three recently launched metaverse tokens that have seen strong appreciation in the last 24 hours.

1. CryptoMafia (CMF)

CryptoMafia presents itself as a hub for investors to discover new tokens that are about to hit the market. Its native token is CMF, a BEP-20 token based on the Binance Smart Chain, whose pre-sale sold out in 24 hours. Since December 20, $ CMF is open for trading on Pancake Swap.

CMF is a clearing token that offers rewards of 2% in ETH (BEP20) to its holders. This type of token is algorithmically designed to adjust its pending offer based on price fluctuations in the spot market. This expansion or contraction is called the rebalancing mechanism.

Compensation tokens are similar to stablecoins in that they both have target prices. However, unlike stablecoins, offset tokens have an elastic supply that adjusts based on supply and demand, without changing the value of the tokens in users’ wallets.

Compensation tokens have become very popular throughout 2021. It is common for them to gain substantial valuations, but also to lose value sharply. These tokens are usually very volatile and rely on relatively high trading volume to remain stable.

In order to receive rewards in the form of ETH BEP20, users must have $ CMF in their wallets. If the $ CMF is sold, the receipt of rewards is frozen for the next 12 hours. To receive ETH refunds again, you must buy at least 1 CMF after that period.

At the time of writing, CryptoMafia is trading at $ 0.0000002685, posting a high of more than 1,500% in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Its market capitalization is USD 227.7 million, and its trade volume in the last 24 hours is USD 714,400. One caveat about CMF is that only 4,478 addresses own the token.

CMF daily performance. Source: CoinMarketCap

2. DART Inu (DART)

DART Inu is the native token of a metaverse inspired by a NASA project. The Double Asteroid Redirection Test is an initiative of the US space agency to protect the Earth from the impact of asteroids that could even end human life on the planet.

DART is a BEP-20 token based on the Binance Smart Chain that was listed on the decentralized exchange PancakeSwap on November 29 and has been on the rise ever since. The DART Inu tokenomics mandates that 3% of all transactions with the token be distributed among their holders.

In the last 24 hours, DART’s trading volume has exploded from $ 2,000 to as high as $ 800,000 and is currently around $ 400,000.

Also in the last 24 hours DART reached its all-time high, but underwent a correction shortly thereafter. Even so, it registers an intraday high of 241%, and is trading at $ 0.00000001793 according to data from CoinMarketCap. In the same period, DART surpassed the 40,000 active address mark.

DART is the typical high risk investment that can offer both exponential returns and losses of almost 100%. Trade volume remains low, leading to price manipulation, but the growth in the number of active addresses is a positive sign.

DART performance in the last 24 hours. Source: CoinMarketCap

3. GamingShiba

GamingShiba launched on December 3 at a bearish moment in the crypto market and has since exploded. In the last 24 hours alone, it has risen approximately 114%, to $ 0.00000000007583, and has moved a total of $ 6.3 million, which is a growth of 422%, according to data from CoinMarketCap. GamingShiba has more than 14,000 addresses that currently own the token.

It is a BEP20 token based on the Binance Smart Chain to connect streaming platforms, players and NFT in a virtual environment.

GamingShiba performance in the last 24 hours. Source: CoinMarketCap

Like CryptoMafia and DART Inu, this is a new project whose fundamentals have yet to stand the test of time and actual use cases to justify user acceptance beyond the speculative frenzy that often surrounds many launches of the cryptocurrency industry.

They all managed to get it right at a time when most of the market was down, but big gains in a short period of time often lead to profit realizations sooner or later by investors. In addition, the general uncertainty surrounding not only the cryptocurrency market, but all global financial markets this end of the year, makes them high-risk investments.

Many new tokens skyrocket shortly after launch, but cannot be sustained for long. Before investing in these types of projects, careful research is recommended.

As Cointelegraph recently reported, a new type of scam known as rug pull became popular in 2021, in which project developers pool with investors’ funds after attracting liquidity to token trading pools.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Each investment and commercial movement involves a risk, you must do your own research when making a decision.