5 “cuñao” comments that you are going to hear this Christmas Eve about technology

Christmas Eve dinner or Christmas lunch is the perfect setting to bring up this topic that shows that your family members do not know how the Radioelectric spectrum in Spain. If we have a bit of technological culture, surely we know that the 800 MHz network of 4G was previously occupied by DTT, and surely your brother-in-law will not tell you that television gives cancer. It is a good time to explain that 5G uses electromagnetic radiation non-ionizing In other words, they cannot remove electrons nor can they damage our DNA or cells.

One of the Christmas classics: 5G gives cancer. The fifth generation mobile network has been part of our day to day for years. There are many advantages that this technology offers us, but not all the population is happy with its arrival. Surely in recent years you have witnessed all kinds of myths or deniers statements against 5G, due to the beliefs that it poses a great danger to our health.

Alexa or Google listen to everything we talk

Who has not happened to be talking about a topic and then ads appear on social networks or Amazon related to the intention to purchase a product or service. Many people get caught up in these issues and your brother-in-law is one of them. This happens very frequently and leads us to think that they are listening to usIn fact, the Internet is full of memes or videos in which people say phrases such as “I want an iPhone” to a mobile phone to the mobile of their partner, friend or relative, joking about the intention that the mobile is really listening to get that gift for Christmas.

One of the factors to take into account so as not to think that Alexa or Google listen to us all the time is to pay attention to the privacy options of Alexa, Siri or Google Assistant. The loudspeakers do not hear us unless we use the keyword to activate them. If your brother-in-law still does not trust these arguments, you can always tell him to deactivate the Alexa microphone so that he is more calm.

Electric cars are a backwardness

The advance of electric cars is unstoppable, but as in everything there is always people in favor and people against with different arguments about them. There are those who do not attend to all the advantages that an electric car can have and they will always tell you that they cannot make a long trip with it without having to stop to charge it. As if stopping for about 30 minutes on a trip of more than six hours was not necessary.

According to some studies, it is estimated that more than 90% of trips by car they are from less than 40 kilometers. One of the advantages is that the electric car will always be charged when you go to take it and you will forget to go to a gas station. However, it is also logical that there are people who think that to make many long trips and not have a private garage to charge it, the electric car still does not compensate them. The debate is served this Christmas.

Viruses do not exist in the Apple ecosystem

In all families there are those who defend Apple to the death and those who do not want a device that is not Android or Windows or even remotely and vice versa. That if my mobile takes better photos than yours, that in Apple I have never had a virus like in Windows and a long etc. of arguments against each other.

A classic and curious comment that viruses do not exist in the Apple ecosystem, taking into account that both operating systems suffer major vulnerabilities that allow hacking. What’s more, you pay more money to find vulnerabilities in Google’s operating system, which can make it a more secure system than iOS.

Robots take our work away

A comment that has been the protagonist of elevator debates for years, among friends and co-workers and, of course, also a very hot topic that can come out in these Christmas celebrations. Even more so considering the impact of the pandemic worldwide and the technological advances that make the demand for skilled jobs constantly changing.

Surely you know someone who is against auto collection boxes in gas stations, supermarkets, etc., and that he always uses the argument that “machines or robots are going to take away our work.” What is clear is that technology has been causing many years that jobs are increasingly focused on the technological world, although there are also those who think that the human factor it will end up being lost thanks to them.

In short, we see that both brothers-in-law and family members will always have their weapons ready to open a debate during Christmas dinners and lunches. Prepare to defend yourself and count to 10 before responding to them.