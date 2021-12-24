A businessman from Mallorca surprises his workers by distributing one million euros

Othman Ktiri is a businessman originally from Casablanca settled for years in Mallorca that, after a “Historic year” for your company, Ok Mobility, He has decided to act as Santa Claus with his employees giving them an extra bonus for Christmas. The video that he himself has shared on his Facebook page gives an idea of ​​the surprise that the workers took, among whom he distributed, as he has published The Mallorca newspaper, one million euros.

Othman Ktiri decided to share one million euros with his employees to thank them for their “loyalty” and to celebrate a “historic year” for his company. (Photo: Facebook Capture / @ othman.ktiri.14)

Ktiri, born in 1979 and with the degree of Agricultural Engineer, started as an employee of a concessionaire and in 2005 he decided to found his own company. He named it Logic Auto and this automobile distribution company eventually became the seed from which it was born. Ok Mobility, your current business dedicated to car sale and rental and based in Mallorca. With more than 450 employees and offices in eight countries, the past 2020 closed the year with a facture of 294 million euros.

“We have been building a disruptive and integrated business model for almost two decades -buying, renting and selling- that allows us to control the entire life cycle of the vehicle 100%, from its acquisition from manufacturers and suppliers to its commercialization and sale. And, in the middle of this process, we ourselves rent them or offer them as a subscription product ”, he explained a few months ago to the aforementioned local media.

Now, this businessman “in love with sports, fishing and travel” has decided to share a part of his profits with his employees after a very hard year in many ways for everyone. At an event held in Son Moix this Friday with many of its employees present and others connected via streaming, the assistants participated in what they believed was a raffle and in which it turned out that there was a prize for all.

Ktiri explained to his staff that this is his way “of to thank you for your commitment, dedication and, above all, for your fidelity. Enjoy it a lot and Merry Christmas ”. In the publication on his Facebook page uploaded this Tuesday where he shared the video of the moment, qualified that day of the “happiest of my professional life”.

He then commented that “last Friday, and after conducting an antigen test on everyone present, we celebrated our #OKTeamDay in the field of our beloved RCD Mallorca. Previously, each #OKTeam member had received a tenth of an ‘OK lottery’. After the #teambuilding activities, it was time to address the OK family in person and via streaming, spread over the 8 countries where OK Mobility is present ”.

On the surprise of the distribution of money, he commented that I had been preparing it for three months “with great enthusiasm, emotion and in total secrecy to celebrate a historic year for OK! A year in which the #work, #involvement and #demption of everyone have allowed us to improve our pre-pandemic results ”.

This “gift”, he added, is to reward loyalty and that is why “The distribution has been by seniority” and he said goodbye wishing everyone happy holidays.

