A nod to go to the Lakers? The Chicago Bulls star who complimented LeBron James

One of the stars of the NBA and Chicago Bulls threw many flowers to LeBron James after the duel against the Los Angeles Lakers.

In the 2021-22 season of the National Basketball Association (NBA) the Chicago bulls are one of the revelation teams, while Los angeles lakers they are on the other side of the spectrum, being the franchise that so far has had overwhelmingly bad results.

This Sunday both teams saw each other in an anticipated match that ended with those of the Eastern Conference surpassing those of the West for 115 to 110, in a much more even result than what the process and the actions showed.

In the meeting full of figures, the most prominent were DeMar DeRozan on the victorious side, who ended up with 38 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds and a steal Y Lebron James for Lakers with 31 points, 14 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 blocks and a steal.

DeMar DeRozan compliments LeBron James

After the match, this is what DeMar had to say about LeBron according to KC Johnson of NBC Sports: “He knows. I’ve said it over and over. I have the highest respect for LeBron. It’s definitely one of those situations that when I grow up I’ll be able to say that I played against that guy. “.

Before committing to seek an exchange to get to Russell westbrook, there was a very strong possibility that DeRozan will play alongside James in the gold and purple, as the guard seriously considered it. Will you do it again?