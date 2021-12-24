A player of the Argentine National Team showed the most beautiful goal he made

The Argentine defender shared his greatest in life on social networks and it has nothing to do with the Copa América.

For: Passion Soccer Writing December 23, 2021 5:46 p.m.

Cristian Romero revealed what was the most beautiful goal he made in his career as a defender: his son Valentino. Cuti presented his son, the result of his relationship with Karen Cavaller, this Thursday on social networks and revolutionized the football environment. Several teammates from the Argentine National Team took a few minutes to congratulate the central defender.

The Tottenham England defender became a father for the first time and uploaded a photo showing him and his wife, Karen Cavaller, holding their newborn baby to her breast. The three are in the room of the clinic where Valentino was born.

“Good morning love Karen Cavaller. Welcome Valentino, we were waiting for you love of our lives”, published the player by way of welcoming the little one to the world. In the comments you can see the messages of Lo Celso, Draw Martínez, Foyth, among other Argentines.

Photo: Instagram @ cutiromero2

Cristian Romero added another joy this 2021 after obtaining the Copa América. The player had already anticipated that he was going to be a father for the first time while he was concentrating to defend the Albiceleste. “The best news of our lives,” Romero’s wife had declared at the time.

Photo: Instagram @ cutiromero2