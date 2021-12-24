A renowned cryptocurrency analyst explains the conditions that must be met for the value of bitcoin to rise to $ 200,000

The expert believes that bitcoin has the potential to develop parabolic growth, that is, suffer a crash and then experience growth never seen before.

Nicholas Merten, stockbroker and creator of one of the main YouTube channels dedicated to cryptocurrencies, DataDash, predicted that the price of bitcoin could rise to $ 200,000 per unit, but before this meteoric bullish dynamic, it will have to go through the stages of volume correction and accumulation, which is known as parabolic growth.

For an active recovery to begin, which could later lead Bitcoin to break its all-time record, the coin must fall first to between $ 30,000 and $ 35,000, the analyst explained. After this crash, the cryptocurrency could recover its maximum value of almost $ 70,000 and exceed that figure, reaching 80,000 and even $ 85,000, he predicted.

Then a correction stage would follow and the currency would settle at a level of $ 80,000, from which it would take off. up to $ 200,000, according to Merten.

This December 23, bitcoin is trading at about $ 48,900 and its market capitalization is equivalent to about $ 924,000 million, according to data from CoinGecko. Its last historical maximum was registered on November 10, when it exceeded $ 69,000. Since then, the cryptocurrency has lost 29% of its value.