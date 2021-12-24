A teammate of LeBron James hit Russell Westbrook in Lakers vs. Spurs

Before the Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs of the NBA 2021-22, a teammate of LeBron James hit Russell Westbrook in an unusual event.

Few things go well for Los angeles lakers In the season NBA 2021-22 and a sample of that occurred before the start of the game against San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, December 23 with an unusual event: a teammate of LeBron James hit Russell Westbrook.

Yes, it is hard to believe, but it was like that. The Lakers played the last game at the Staples Center stadium, as of December 24 it changes its name to Crypto.com Arena, with the pressure to end a three-game losing streak, but they started on the left foot in the game against Spurs .

The most predominant narrative about the irregularity of the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2021-22 season has to Russell westbrook as one of the main responsible. Even in an unusual play, Russ was beaten. Time to go?

NBA players have rituals before starting games and before the start of Lakers vs. Spurs went over the famous talcum powder Lebron James Westbrook hit by a partner. Unusual!

Video: Dwight Howard hit Russell Westbrook in Lakers vs. Spurs

Before the jump to the center was made to start Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs, Dwight howard he hung onto the ring and inadvertently hit Russell Westbrook, who did not hesitate to turn him to look stunned.