A user charges his LG Wing and gets the prize for the rarest (and curious) smartphone of 2021

You have to be very “handy” to be able to assemble this curious totally square smartphone, which starts from the base of an LG Wing but only its (not very useful) secondary panel remains.

By now it is quite difficult to be surprised with the design of a smartphone, although watch out for this news because a hard-working user is going to win without any doubt our award for the strangest mobile of 2021, thanks to this curious DIY project with which has gotten a completely square phone and 100% functional, camera pop-up included, starting from an LG Wing.

Yes, obviously yes. It is clear that It has helped a lot that the LG Wing is per se a mobile let’s say special, although we must not overlook the enormous work of deconstruction, design and reconstruction that this boy has carried out, adding skill, great gifts for DIY and electronics and a good deal of free time.

We promise not to enter into subjective evaluations, and we recommend you do the same, because certainly this square mobile will surely will have as little use as the LG Wing’s own square display, although the design exercise is interesting, especially because it has been built by a single person in your home And because, indeed, thanks to LG and its still active support it should even be updated to Android 12 in the future.

For now let’s stay with what the Android Police colleagues told us, and also with the video that the user has posted on the Bilibili platform, where he has perfectly summarized his work with this LG Wing now converted into a small square smartphone.

This is the new LG Wing Square, or whatever you want to call this project Do it yourself

The recipe for this non-baptized LG Square is quite simple, as it is simply take an LG Wing and disassemble it completely, and then reposition all its components and insert them into a new case the size of your square screen, including eye system pop-up from your front camera.

So said it seems easy, but the engineering work is quite remarkable in this project, which requires a completely different assembly of all internal components, plus in a much smaller space and without leaving anything along the way, inserting inside a now thicker body both the battery and the rest of the plates and chips.

The only thing missing is the large screen and the sensors that accompany it, the proximity one for example, although the resulting square phone is fully functional like any Android smartphone but with a 3.9-inch G-OLED screen, practically square format and a resolution of 1,080 x 1,240 pixels.

This guy took apart an LG Wing and turned the smaller secondary screen into a standalone smartphone. Https://t.co/dFjPSXMMZt pic.twitter.com/2bg6iHqB9V – Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) December 17, 2021

Of course also the shell is custom made and looks similar to carbon fiber, leaving space for the triple photographic module and even for the side physical keypads.

Not that it’s the most useful smartphone on the planet, but It is not here to make evaluations but only to congratulate this user for a complex and interesting project that has earned our Rarest Android Phone of the Year 2021 Award… And rare in every way, because there will only be one unit! _

For now, if you want take a closer look at it and study the changes to make we link again the video that this LG fan has posted, and in case you still have interest in the LG Wings that are left in stores, here you have a link to Amazon where you can buy one of the last Wing available in the world:

Know more: LG Wing (Aurora Gray) Free

Here is the photographic gallery of the result

Although nobody cares, LG is updating to Android 11 one of its most daring mobiles

