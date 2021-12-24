Adamari López more empowered than ever in a flirty dress and blue boots | Special: Instagram

The talented Puerto Rican presenter, Adamari Lopez, looked more empowered than ever during the recent broadcast of the Hoy Día program dressed in a flirty tweed dress that was complemented with spectacular blue boots.

The charismatic conductor of 50 years old She wowed the Hispanic audience with her sleek silhouette wearing a tweed dress in shades of blue, white and gray with pronounced shoulder straps and puffed short sleeves that she accessorized with discreet accessories and electric blue knee-high boots.

Adamari López squandered her incomparable beauty from the forum of the successful morning of Telemundo, showing off her golden hair in soft waves with a side parting and smoky makeup that highlighted her tanned cheeks and delicate nude lips.

The singer’s ex-wife, Luis Fonsi, is one of the most beloved hosts on Hispanic television and since the premiere of the hit show Hoy Día has captivated the Latino audience dressed in exclusive and exquisite outfits by renowned fashion designers.

The artist originally from Humacao, Puerto Rico, tends to conquer viewers with her unmatched beauty, her undeniable talent and her charismatic personality from the Telemundo forums clad in classic, romantic and avant-garde outfits.

Adamari López is one of the most beautiful, talented and acclaimed presenters in the entertainment industry and has more than six million followers on her social networks who have accompanied her throughout her extensive career.

Adamari López was part of the jury of the contest of Miss Universe 2021 Held on December 12 in the city of Eliat, Israel and during the final gala captivated the international audience wearing a dress by the renowned fashion designer, Giannina Azar.

During the preliminary competition, Adamari López, adorned the selection committee dressed in exquisite outfits tailored to her statuesque figure made by renowned fashion designers and shared her favorite poses through her social networks.

Adamari López graced the panel of judges of the successful reality show with her presence for thirteen weeks “This is how you dance” and dazzled the Hispanic audience in the semifinal gala dancing with his ex-partner of the Madrid dancer, Toni Costa And your daughter Alaïa.