Adela Micha apologizes for saying that Silvia Pinal “dies sooner than later” | Famous

Mexican journalist Adela Micha was the center of criticism on December 23, after in a commercial cut of her program ‘Me lo told Adela’ she said that Silvia Pinal “it doesn’t take long to die” because she is hospitalized for covid, the comment aired because her show is simulcast on the internet.
During the commercial break, Micha gave instructions to her production team to prepare material on ‘La Diva del Cine Mexicano’: “Do we have anything from Silvia Pinal prepared? “I think he’s going to die already.”
Minutes later and on the air, the journalist clarified that she asked for the material to illustrate a possible call with Alejandra Guzmán and made it clear that her comment was due to Silvia “is older”, has covid and with a “heart failure”. He stated that “it was not a lack of tact.”
Adela Micha’s apologies
After becoming a trend in Mexico due to her controversial comment, the journalist shared the fragment of her program on Twitter where she explains the situation and added the message: “I deeply wish that my dear Silvia Pinal recovers very soon, I am sure that this is how will be!”.
Hours later, Adela again gave a public apology on her Twitter profile and wished the lead actress a speedy recovery.
” I never meant to hurt anyone, much less the Pinal family that I love and admire so much. I sincerely offer an apology and from the bottom of my heart I wish that Silvia Pinal, with whom I have had a relationship for many years, is well and recovers soon, “he wrote.
The tweet was commented with messages in his favor and others against him. The actress Laisha Wilkins gave him some advice so that he would not go through the same situation again: “That’s journalism! Just check your equipment, it should protect you, not expose you.”
Silvia Pinal hospitalized
On the afternoon of Wednesday, December 22, Silvia Pinal was admitted to a hospital in Mexico City due to a drop in blood pressure. Although they had already done a rapid covid test that came back negative, the hospital performed another one where it tested positive, for which she was isolated.
According to information shared by her daughter Sylvia Pasquel on the afternoon of Thursday 23 in the program ‘Ventaneando’, Doña Silvia “is perfect” and has no symptoms.
“They did their tests and it came out perfect in everything, lungs, kidneys, stomach, heart, everything, of their arrhythmia and the urinary tract issue that has a little theme with that, which is what they are taking care of, but the doctor told me: ‘Your mother is very well, she does not have no symptoms’ “.
According to reports from the Hoy program, ‘La Diva del Cine Mexicano’ is in a good mood and will spend Christmas Eve alone, but will taste a “pleasant” menu.