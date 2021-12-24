Adela Micha: “It doesn’t take long for her to die,” she said about Silvia Pinal, who tested positive for COVID-19

The Mexican journalist Adela Micha generated controversy and her video went viral on social networks, after expressing that Silvia Pinal “dies sooner than later.” after testing positive COVID-19. The journalist later clarified her statements.

And it is that this Wednesday morning Alejandra Guzmán and Silvia Pasquel, daughters of the 91-year-old actress, reported in television interviews that their mother, Silvia Pinal, tested positive for COVID-19 and that she was admitted to a hospital in Mexico City.

Silvia Pinal hospitalized for COVID-19

Alejandra Guzmán said that her mother had blood pressure problems and a cardiac arrhythmia, for which she was hospitalized in an emergency Wednesday afternoon and then she was diagnosed with COVID-19, so she will have to remain hospitalized.

The Mexican rocker said that Silvia Pinal is stable, but in the same way she asked the public to pray for her mother’s health.

“It won’t take long to die,” said Adela Micha

So the press began to publish the information about Silvia Pinal, and the Mexican journalist Adela Micha made a comment on her program “Adela told me so”, which is broadcast on Heraldo Televisión, which was criticized by users of social networks.

Micha was caught on video during a cut on her show where expressed that Silvia Pinal “does not take long to die”, which was not well seen by users of social networks.

“And we have something prepared? (from Silvia Pinal) It doesn’t take long for her to die ”, said Adela Micha to a member of your production team.

“Why don’t you write me something and have it recorded? I have many interviews with her, so they can put it together, “said the Mexican journalist.

“I think he’s going to die already”

“I think he is going to die,” concluded Adela Micha who was captured on video, which was shared on Twitter and went viral, attracting criticism against her for her statements about the so-called last diva of Mexican cinema.

After unleashing a barrage of criticism, Adela Micha shared a video on her Twitter account clarifying the comments that generated controversy.

Adela Micha clarifies her sayings

“What happens is that they are saying that in the cut … I said prepare the interview (…) and I did comment not to die, because he is older, has covid, is 91 years old and has had heart failure six months ago.”

“What happens is that they are saying in court when they told me that Silvia Pinal was ill, I said prepare the interview, because I had already written to Alejandra Guzmán if she took the call for me to see the interview and if I commented, do not go away to die, because he is older, he has covid, he is 91 years old and with heart failure for six months, “said Adela Micha.

“And I said I’m going to call Alejandra, prepare the interview, to illustrate the interview nothing more. I did not contradict myself, it was not a lack of tact. On television, you have to illustrate things and that’s why I asked that they look for the interview and that’s how it was, “concluded the Mexican journalist to clarify her comments.

Until now, Silvia Pinal is stable, indicated her relatives.

