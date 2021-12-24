After revealing PHOTO of Lilibet Diana, will Harry and Meghan do a ‘REAL’ christening for the baby?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been crowned as one of the most controversial couples in recent years, as they have put in check the prestigious institution that represents the British royal family and the queen herself Isabel II, and it is possible that the scandal will appear again due to the possible decision they would make regarding the christening of their daughter Lilibet Diana.

Lilibet was born on June 4, 2021 and was named after a touching nickname for the queen and her middle name, ‘Diana’, is a tribute to her late paternal grandmother, lady Di.

However, the youngest has never been in the United Kingdom since she came to life, so Queen Elizabeth II has not had the opportunity to meet her. Even the little girl has barely been publicly shown by her parents on one occasion.

The couple has been estranged from royalty by their own decision since 2020, but it was in 2021 when they made a series of statements that left the British crown in a bad way, while with their most recent decision this gap would widen even more.

Lilibet will not have a ‘real’ christening

Initially it was expected that the youngest daughter of the prince harry and meghan markle was presented to the queen during the summer, but this did not happen and some royal experts intuit that it is even “unlikely” that Lilibet will be baptized in the UK.

In an interview, expert Rob Jobson indicated that “I don’t see Lilibet’s baptism happening in the UK. (…) It is better that they take her away. “

The royal family traditionally dresses all royal babies in the Honiton gown, passed down from one baby to another since the time of the queen Victoria.

Originally, the tradition was expected to also include Lilibet Diana, but speculation now suggests that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle They will not return to the UK until next year.

Even, according to sources cited by the medium Page Six, The controversial couple had been invited to spend Christmas with the other ‘royals’, but they would have agreed not to travel.

