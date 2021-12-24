Airlines cancel flights on Christmas Eve and Christmas – Telemundo 52

LOS ANGELES – A combination of factors, including the impact of the Omicron variant on their crews, led US airlines Thursday to cancel more than 200 laps scheduled for Friday, Christmas Eve.

United Airlines said it canceled 112 flights, while Delta Airlines indicated that it suspended at least 90 of the operations scheduled for Friday and Alaska Airlines detailed that this Thursday it canceled 17 and that it plans to add more by Friday.

Flight cancellation is a recurring problem in recent months that airlines attribute to a combination of problems, including, among others, possible inclement weather in some areas and the impact of COVID-19, both in its Delta variant as now with the Omicron.

“Unfortunately we have had to cancel some flights and we are notifying affected customers before they arrive at the airport,” United Airlines said in a statement.

“We regret the interruption and are working hard to rebook as many people as possible and get them on track for the holidays.”

The company was the first airline in the US to require mandatory vaccinations for all its employees. However, many refused to be immunized.

While Delta assured that, before opting for the cancellation of flights, it exhausted all the options and resources at its disposal, including the change of routes and the replacement of aircraft and crews to cover scheduled operations.

“We apologize to our customers for the delay in their vacation travel plans. The people at Delta are working hard to get them where they need to be as quickly and safely as possible on the next available flight,” he said.

More people are being tested to see if they were infected with COVID-19, while the lines at the vaccination center are lengthening. Details in the video.

Alaska Airlines explained that although the number of employees has increased to be prepared for this holiday season, some of them reported that they may have been exposed to the virus and must be quarantined by protocol.

Like other airlines, he apologized and assured that they work to ensure that the users of their services manage to travel where they had planned.

“To allow our customers to book their flights at their convenience, we implemented a flexible travel waiver on alaskaair.com. Those with trips scheduled between December 22 and January 2 can change their tickets online, and the trip must be completed by January 31, 2022, “he said.