Alan Pulido and Chivas de Guadalajara are still in a legal mess that could leave the Flock without two million reasons to sign

The economic situation of Chivas it is not for great expenses. The financial slowdown caused by the pandemic left the rojiblancos without much room for maneuver when going to the market, hence the complications when entering into negotiations with Sebastián Córdova or Jurgen Damm, both already discarded.

However, the situation could be further aggravated if the demand it imposed Alan Pulido to the Guadalajara team came to effect, and that would leave Chivas with the obligation to disburse two million dollars to the Mexican midfielder. This according to information published in the column El Francotirador, of the newspaper Récord.

“Peluchín does not finish solving his legal mess with Chivas, because he sued the Flock to pay him the percentage of his transfer to Kansas City, about a melon from the gringos, something that has not yet been solved and they have already reached the TAS”, you can read part of the information they published this Thursday, December 23.

The text states the amount that Chivas would have to pay Pulido in case the soccer player wins the lawsuit. “A few days ago the parties were summoned and there is no settlement yet, they even tell me that if he wins, Alan would take almost two million green.”

In the event that the resolution is in favor of the player, Chivas would receive another ‘economic blow’ in their aspirations to strengthen themselves in this transfer market, where they already gave up Córdova and Damm, but where they still hope to sign. Roberto Alvarado and another one who strengthens the team of Michel Leaño.