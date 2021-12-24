Alberth Elis, double and MVP in Bordeaux’s defeat against Lille in France: this is how Fotmob described it

2021-12-23

Alberth elis continues to emphasize outstanding performances defending the shield of the Bordeaux en his new adventure through the Ligue 1 of France.

The last of them was in the 2-3 defeat playing at home against Lille, the catracho started and scored both goals for his team, reaching seven touchdowns in his personal quota in nine games.

The soccer application called “Fotmob”, showed the outstanding statistics of the Honduran being the best man on the grass ofl Matmut Atlantique with a score of de 8.7, beating Jonathan David, who scored the win for the visit. It may interest you: This is how the Ligue 1 scorers table works

In the 90 minutes that the ‘Pantera’ completed, he made 42 touches, won 5 duels and lost 9 of them, however, of the three shots he made on goal, two of them were successful.

See; The unmatched closure for Alberth Elis in 2021

The former Olympian’s numbers continue to rise through Europe on his way to overcome his streak of Boavista (8) in 28 games. Projections indicate that at this rate, it could perfectly double them.