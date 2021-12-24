Alberto Vázquez responds to those who criticize that his wife is 43 years younger

Alberto Vázquez / Instagram Alberto Vázquez and his wife

For Alberto Vazquez love has no age, but apparently for many of its followers it is. Since he announced that he was going to marry Elisabeth renean, who is 43 years younger, has not stopped being criticized, but has had a response for those who disapprove of his decision.

“I do not like to give many comments because they do not know how to say nice things, everything is based on the fact that he is 81 and she 39, pure silly gossip, they do not even know what they say. The only thing they know is to criticize the ages, they do not ask how we live , how we feel, nothing, “he said on the show First hand.

“Does it seem very difficult for someone to love such a person? Instead of saying: ‘What father who found love at that age’, what they want is to criticize me,” he added.

According to the famous Mexican singer, “this had to be because we are 16 years together, I have a 12-year-old son and sometimes little friends ask him about his father and he wondered why everyone told him that we were not married. But no That’s why, anyway, I had to give him a name and give security to him, who has his dad. And because I love my short girl very much. “

“Many people say that she is a lizard and it gives me a lot of courage because it is not true, she is a beautiful woman. If I had met her when I was young, it would have been fabulous, because she is a beautiful woman on the outside and inside. I am happy to marry her. Such a beautiful woman, so full of life, “he assured.

Vázquez announced last November that, at 81, he would marry his 38-year-old partner.

In mid-December it was known that the singer had already married. “At last, this is my brand new wife,” he wrote on his Instagram account.

The couple met through the Internet, and very quickly began to live together. The singer has a large family that includes his children Arthur, Monica, Dew, Daniela Y Juan Alberto; plus a daughter named Claudia, of which he learned only two years ago.