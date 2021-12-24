CPUs Intel Alder Lake They have shown their great performance, but the surprise is coming from their integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770, based on the architecture Intel Xe-LP with 32 Execution Units, 256 ALUs and a Turbo frequency of up to 1.45 GHz. All this is summarized in a performance around the 0.75 TFLOPs.

Now we know that the overclocker Skatterbencher has shown that Intel’s graphics architecture is very grateful in overclocking, and it is that thanks to a water cooling system to deal with the increase in temperatures, it increased the VccGT voltage to 1,375v to increase the BCLK to 115 MHz, which which allowed him to reach a frequency of 2378 MHz and thereby experience an improvement in performance up to 61 percent (average 45%) until reaching the 1.2 TFLOPs of power, so it stayed very close to the 1.31 TFLOPs that the Xbox One GPU has. Its temperature remained stable at 60ºC and its maximum consumption was 31.70W.

With a more conservative overclocking of 2100 MHz @ 1,088v, a yield of 1.1 TFLOPs with a temperature of 41ºC and an energy consumption of 20W. After this, there is undoubtedly a lot of interest now in seeing the first dedicated GPUs Intel Arc Alchemist, which will be for laptops and that we will see officially on January 4 at an official company event.

via: @davidbepo