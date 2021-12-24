Altair Jarabo reveals how he will spend his first Christmas as a married woman

2021 brought great experiences for Altair Jarabo, including having had the good fortune to marry Fréderic Garcia. Since they became husband and wife, both have made their life plans together, which includes celebrating important dates such as Christmas, the former being married. In the most sincere way, the actress opened her heart and revealed details of what they have devised to make this occasion one of the most unforgettable, in which she can share with her loved ones, something that fills her with great enthusiasm. Among other things, he has told what he enjoys the most about this time of year, in which he also evokes some fond memories of childhood.

By the way that her husband is originally from France and she is from Mexico, the parties have taken on a new meaning for the telenovela actress, because at this moment the newlyweds decided to organize themselves to be able to enjoy sheltered by the love of their loved ones. For this reason, she explained what her first Christmas as a married woman will be like. “This time he plays with my family in Mexico, the next one will be in France “, said the soap opera star in an interview with People in spanish. “I have always spent it as a family, but this time there is a new member”, He confessed to the publication, highlighting how important the presence of Fréderic will be, who has become his best accomplice.

With the kindness that characterizes her, Altair spoke of the surprises that could be included in the menu for Christmas Eve, showing that her husband is a man who also has a love for gastronomy. In that sense, he shared what cannot be missing at the table for this family occasion. “He came, and surely Fred will cook something French for dinner this time.“Added the soap opera star, who is personally going through one of his best moments. Of course, he could not forget to talk about those things that he enjoys the most about this time of year. “The home-cooked dinners, the meetings, the gifts. It is an environment that lends itself to spending quality time with those we love …”He added.

Of course, Altair and Fréderic will enjoy their stay in Mexico this vacation to the fullest, because in addition to Christmas, they will receive the New Year in the country: “On a Mexican beach, of course,” said the interpreter of her plans to fire the 2021, a period in which he had the opportunity to “build a new reality”, which he likes, he told People in spanish, a space in which he made known what his purposes are for 2022. “Health for mine and for me the ability to always surprise us and be curious about life,” he said.

Plans to become a mom?

After celebrating his wedding, Altair Jarabo has made it clear that he will not retire from acting, so he will reside in Mexico when he takes care of an important project. Regarding that, the soap opera star has also been questioned about whether she wants to become a mother soon. “For the moment, yes, I guarantee you, it will have to wait. I do not feel the call of nature, yet, but when it comes we will have to listen to it, “he explained in an interview with the television program Ventaneando. Recall that previously the actress spoke about it in a talk with People in spanish, making clear the position that both she and her husband have taken when addressing the issue of fatherhood. “Frederic knows that it will be a process together and he will be delighted to do it, but for now it would be a lie to tell you that I already want babys, the truth is that I will not see him soon,” he said.

