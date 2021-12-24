America puts the 12 MDD that would cause the return of Gullit Peña to Liga MX

Carlos ‘Gullit’ Peña could return to Liga MX thanks to América

December 23, 2021 11:20 am

America got $ 12 million, as revealed by the newspaper La Tercera de Chile, for the purchase of Diego Valdes, Chilean player who was the figure of Santos Laguna, team that faced with the need for a midfielder could bet on Carlos ‘Gullit’ Peña.

According to ESPN, Gullit Pena does not have a good time in Guatemala and after not having continuity, the Mexican midfielder would be analyzing options, one of them would be in Mexico. Santos Laguna could host the former player of the Mexican team.

More news from América: Chivas’s sacred cow that does not tolerate DT and could reach América for free

After the sale of Diego Valdes to the America, the coffers of Santos Laguna They would be overflowing, but they don’t want to make excessive purchases of players, so come to Gullit Pena as one of the options for him to command the midfield.

What chances does Carlos ‘Gullit’ Peña have of returning to Mexico?

Newcomer Pedro Caixinha knows the Gullit PenaHe actually took him to the Scottish Rangers. This could open the door for you to reach Santos Laguna. In an interview with Guatemalan media, the Mexican midfielder assured that his wish is to return to the MX League so it is feasible that the ex Chivas, León and Cruz Azul, go back to the Mexican tournament.

More news from America: The jewel that would tear America from Tigres and breaks the winter market