André-Pierre Gignac shows his admiration for a Mexican star and surprises the fans at Tigres

At the start of a new preseason with Tigres UANL, André-Pierre Gignac surprised fans by appearing with a star from Mexico.

December 23, 2021 · 4:58 PM

André-Pierre Gignac was surprised in the last hours with a photograph with a Mexican star after he started the preseason with Tigres UANL and surprised his followers through his Instagram profile.

While still on vacation in Monterrey waiting to join training under Miguel Herrera, the French gunner surprised fans by meeting an Aztec sports legend.

Saul Canelo Álvarez was at the Club Campestre de Monterrey and met the former Olympique de Marsella player, which he later ended up revealing through his Instagram profile.

Through a post on the digital platform, both athletes were shown at the Lucero and Mijanes concert in which the boxer also decided to attend while he was carrying out social actions.

Canelo has been participating in social work in the Sultana del Norte, such as distributing toys to children from DIF Nuevo León as part of his social aid program to be with the fans.

For his part, André-Pierre Gignac is positioned to once again be decisive in the new season of Tigres UANL in Liga MX in the participation for the 2022 Clausura Tournament.