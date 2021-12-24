Ángela Aguilar against Christian Nodal for views on YouTube

Ángela Aguilar would criticize Christian Nodal for his like’s | EFE

It seems that the young 18-year-old singer Ángela Aguilar did something that no one else expected, because supposedly criticized Christian Nodal for their likes and millions of views on YouTube.

As you will remember between Angela Aguilar and Christian Nodal, there could be a very good friendship because together they collaborated on the song “Tell Me How Do You Want” in 2020, which earned them several awards, surely for this reason is that the young singer took the liberty of issuing a criticism .

If you are an admirer of the youngest member of the Aguilar dynasty, you will know that she has a beautiful voice, and she constantly gives us beautiful images about her love for Mexico, the country where her parents and grandparents are from.

Something that has characterized the beautiful interpreter of “En Realidad” and “Ella qué te gave” is her love for Mexican culture, which we admire in her outfits at each of her concerts, as well as her love for the regional genre. Mexican.









As you well know, his family has interpreted this musical genre for generations, like the Fernández dynasty, who recently suffered the loss of their patriarch Vicente Fernández, became the pioneers in this musical genre, making him one of the representatives of Mexico in the world. .

Now you may be wondering what was what Angela Aguilar She said about Belinda’s fiancé, without any penalty, according to a certain Spanish media outlet, she mentioned that unlike her, Nodal decided to sing with mariachi and the genre due to her millions of views on YouTube.

As for her, her taste for this genre is due to the fact that it is a type of music that is difficult to sing, she tried to interpret other genres, but they became very easy for her, so she took a liking to the Mexican regional and has made it her own.

Both Angela and Christian are two important singers in Mexico who have promoted this genre, for whatever reason, the popularity of both is impressive.

Precisely the melody that they released together, but that the official video was shared on Christian Nodal’s channel already has 447 million 258 thousand 581 views, it was launched a year ago it also has more than 125 thousand comments, it became a success!

These types of figures abound on Christian’s channel, however “Tell Me How You Want” is definitely one of the most popular.