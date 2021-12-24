Ángela Aguilar: this is the level of studies that the young singer reached

Admin 3 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 25 Views

The mexican singer Angela Aguilar 18-year-old is one of the most listened to and followed artists today. She began her career at a very young age motivated by her family heritage but also by her passion for music, which led her to triumph internationally.

Angela Aguilar. Source: Terra file

Nowadays, Angela Aguilar She has a lot of work but that does not mean that she stops leading a normal and typical adolescent life. In addition to fulfilling her work obligations, she takes care of her training and studies, something that will serve her for her future regardless of music.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

From the ground, Rosalía fell in love with everyone with her Christmas greeting

Rosalía is going through an excellent personal and professional moment. Her boyfriend, Rauw Alexander, has …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2021, All Rights Reserved