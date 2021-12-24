Ángela Aguilar: this is the level of studies that the young singer reached

The mexican singer Angela Aguilar 18-year-old is one of the most listened to and followed artists today. She began her career at a very young age motivated by her family heritage but also by her passion for music, which led her to triumph internationally.

Angela Aguilar. Source: Terra file

Nowadays, Angela Aguilar She has a lot of work but that does not mean that she stops leading a normal and typical adolescent life. In addition to fulfilling her work obligations, she takes care of her training and studies, something that will serve her for her future regardless of music.

Angela Aguilar. Source: Terra file

Nowadays, Angela Aguilar He is studying his last year in a California high school, since his family has lived for several years in the town of Hidden Hills in the United States. Once she graduates from her compulsory studies, she will decide whether to pursue an arts-related university career or not.

From the age of five that Angela Aguilar he is on stage showing his talent for music. His effort has been recognized with a Latin Grammy and in the 19th edition he shone when he performed the piece “La Llorona.” It was in 2012 when he released his first solo album called “Nueva tradition”.

Angela Aguilar. Source: instagram @angela_aguilar_

The truth is Angela Aguilar He takes time to study and take the exams successfully with his tours, presentations, nominations and of course the permanent contact with his fans through social networks where he accumulates more than 7 million followers from all latitudes.