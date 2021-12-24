Angela Aguilar’s question that went viral on social networks

With only 18 years old, the Mexican, Angela Aguilar She has become one of the most important singers in Latin music and mainly in the Aztec country. This is mainly due to the fact that it has a voice that daily adds more followers throughout the continent. For her part, the young singer became known worldwide when she performed the song “La llorona” at the awards Latin Grammy of the year 2018.

While that same year he released his first studio album that received great critical acclaim, as this release was an immediate success. This album was so good that it had nominations, one for the Grammy awards and two Latin Grammy Awards. This made her one of the youngest artists to be nominated for both awards.

For her part, last year, the daughter of Pepe Aguilar released the theme song “Tell me how you want” together the singer Christian nodal in November. Because of this, she was the first Mexican artist to enter the list. Billboard Global 200. In addition to being her first No. 1 song on Mexico.

Also, recently, the talented brunette, once again confirmed that she is one of the most important new singers of the present 2021. It is that a few days ago she launched the song called “Where do you see me?” that so far has more than 20 million views on Youtube. This marks that it is one of the most listened to songs of the Aztec country.

Finally this great fame that he possesses is reflected in the social networks and because of it, Angela Aguilar, he shared an image on his profile on his official account of Instagram with a question that made it go viral on the web. Taking into account that today is celebrated the good night, the daughter of Pepe Aguilar asked his fans the following: “Getting ready for Christmas! What is your favorite movie of this time?”. It was shared by thousands of followers from all over who responded instantly with great films in the history of cinema.