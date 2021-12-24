Antonio Resines, admitted to the Intensive Care Unit with bilateral pneumonia due to covid

ANTONIO RESINES Europa Press Reports / Europa Press 12/23/2021

The Spanish actor Antonio Resines, 67, is admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Gregorio Marañón hospital in Madrid, where he remains stable and conscious, due to acute respiratory failure due to a bilateral pneumonia with a serious prognosis caused by the covid -19, according to a medical report.

The statement from the hospital center indicates that his clinical situation is stable and that “he is conscious, without requiring invasive mechanical ventilation and receiving treatments and high-flow oxygen therapy.”

The Resines family thanked Efe for the interest and affection, but begs for “tranquility and serenity”, and assures that they will give news of any news.

According to the hospital, no further medical reports will be issued until there is a relevant clinical change.

The popular artist, winner of a Goya for Best Actor in 1998, was born in Torrelavega, Cantabria (north), on August 7, 1954.

Among his current projects, Resines is one of the actors in the third installment of “Padre no hay más que uno”, by Santiago Segura, which he had joined in the role of grandfather and which began filming in Madrid last day 16.

He is also filming the series “We feel the inconvenience”, with Miguel Rellán.

The Spanish Government has approved a decree that once again makes the use of outdoor masks mandatory, at a time when the sixth wave of the pandemic is raging and a record of infections has once again been reached, with more than 60,000 in a just day.

This story was originally published on December 23, 2021 6:14 am.