Antonio Rodríguez says goodbye to Chivas with an emotional message

Chivas de Guadalajara has confirmed three casualties so far this preseason. Jesús Godínez, Gael Sandoval Y Antonio Rodriguez are, so far, the pieces to which Michel Leaño He has opened the exit doors for them after not finding a place in the squad. The last of the three, and the most recent, has already said goodbye to the fans.

‘Toño’ has been looking for a way out for months after Raúl Gudiño he will win the race for the rojiblancos goal. ‘Gudi’ gained the confidence of Leaño and he assured him the ownership in a position that has been a constant rotation in recent tournaments for the Guadalajara team.

However, an injury of several months of Rodríguez opened the doors of ownership to Gudiño, who took advantage of the moment and took over the red-and-white fence. From there, Toño looked for a way out and agreed on his passage to the Queretaro, a club that also took over the services of Jesús Godínez for the next campaign.

The Mexican goalkeeper did not want to overlook his years with Akron and said goodbye with an emotional message for the entire fans. “Thank you Chivas. They were years that I will keep forever. Thank you colleagues, coaches, staff and fans. The greatest of successes.

Always in my heart“Rodríguez wrote on his social networks.

His message penetrated the fans and also in the locker room. Several of his colleagues wished him the best of success in this new stage of his career after having reached the end? with the institution that made him debut in the highest category.