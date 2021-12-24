Anuel AA stops a concert in Colombia to attend a fainted fan

Those of us who have never been on a stage, we believe that from there, with all the lights and the euphoria that is experienced when performing live music, it is impossible to pay attention to anything other than the show itself. However, Anuel AA, rapper, singer and ex-boyfriend of Karol G, proved otherwise in one of his last live shows.

While in one of his presentations, and even performing one of his songs, he crouches so as to be very close to those in the front row, allowing him to see the attendee who is fainting in the foreground.

Upon noticing the incident, he begins to yell at the young man who helps him with the clue, “Stop it, stop it, stop it. Someone fainted, seriously. “

“The little girl, the little girl, take care of her!” is the next thing I hear him say into the microphone. Then he calls for calm to the rest of his fans because they are there “to have a good time.”

The video of the event was released in Colombia through the social networks of @losetodocol, in which some of the comments celebrate the event, while others affirm that “finally” they understood what he says, well, by his diction, in some of his songs it is very difficult to know.

Others also make fun of the singer, because they do not like anything he does, so the publication also ended with comments such as “Once Anuel also saved my life, I felt that I was dying and when a song by him sounded, I got up quickly to turn it off. Is big”.

Relive the moment, and the comments of the post, here: