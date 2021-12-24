Aquiles Álvarez: Barcelona Sporting Club’s debt with Michael Arroyo is not eight million dollars, his lawyer may add up badly | Football | sports

Sports Vice President of the Canaries does not give value of real debt with respect to footballer. It says that the representative never answered the payment proposal.

Aquiles Álvarez, sports vice president of Barcelona Sporting Club, said that the institution “not at all” owes eight million dollars to the soccer player Michael Arroyo, who this week announced that he sued the bullfighters in FIFA “because they did not want to fix in a good way” a I owe in your favor.

“Able his lawyer adds badly. There is a pending value, which I do not have fixed in my head, but the eight (millions) versus the real figure is a difference of 97-3 in percentages. Nothing to see Eight million, for nothing in the world, ”Álvarez declared Wednesday afternoon in an interview with the radio program From day to night.

“The only thing I have with Barcelona is my demand.” This is how Arroyo summed up his current relationship with the Canarian club, whose president, Carlos Alfaro Moreno, “did not want to settle” –according to the plaintiff– for a debt that the 34-year-old player demands and that he has brought at the behest of FIFA.

“I spoke with Alfaro. He didn’t want to fix it and I had to make another decision. I’m a Barcelona player, but it’s already been two, three years (awaiting payment), and I had to file a lawsuit, “said the Guayaquil athlete, currently without a team, on Tuesday.

Arroyo initially demanded through his legal representative the payment of $ 8’396,500, slightly more than half in concept of “damages”, as detailed in early 2020 the lawyer Santiago Zambrano Solano.

On Wednesday, Álvarez added: “Not eight million at all. We had three or four meetings with his representative. We made payment proposals. We changed the proposal again to try to find a friendly exit, for what Michael represents in Barcelona. We hold you in high regard. They agreed to answer us and the answer was in the media, giving interviews, they never answered us. We were surprised. We have always tried to seek agreements with all the players who have passed through the club ”.

Arroyo joined Barcelona for the second stage in 2018; He did not appear in 2019 (as a result of a six-month sanction for positive doping control) and he was reinstated for 2020, being part of the championship achieved. He was also a Canarian in 2012 and 2013, the first year achieving the national title.

Michael Arroyo, former Barcelona player.

The player was trained in Emelec and debuted in first class in 2005, according to the records page of the Ecuadorian Soccer Federation.

He was monarch of Ecuador also with Deportivo Quito in 2009.

He was active in other clubs abroad such as the Mexican San Luis, Atlante, America and the Brazilian Gremio. (D)