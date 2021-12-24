Aruba Airlines announces cancellation of flights from Cuba

This December 23, Cuban travelers received terrible news through the Cuban airport corporation known as ECASA, which confirmed the cancellation of the flights of the Caribbean airline Aruba Airlines from Cuba in the month of December. Above all, the most demanded were those that would link with Nicaragua.

In a message transmitted on its social networks, the Cuban company said that today they had received confirmation of the cancellation of the Aruba Airlines flights scheduled for the current month. They added that for more information, they should contact the company or travel agency that sold them the ticket directly.

They immediately exploited social networks with negative comments about the company that had already sold tickets. Cuban travelers said things like “Aruba has laughed at everyone, the only interest is to sell and continue collecting money and we are all the same.”

At the beginning of this month, Aruba announced that it would have direct flights in December from the Cuban capital and Camagüey to Managua’s Sandino Airport in Nicaragua. This was a well-received announcement due to the demand of these connections on the island for the free visa granted by the government of that country to Cubans.

As if that were not enough, Aruba had also announced flights to Georgetown, the capital of Guyana, another of the important destinations for Cubans since interviews for family reunification in the United States are held there. Supposedly from this week Aruba was supposed to connect this destination, but it did not and finally warned that at least for the remainder of the month it will not do so.

ECASA announced then that Aruba had been requesting permits since November, but without operations to Cuba. Currently the company itself advises that Aruba does not have scheduled flights to the island in December.

Aruba Airlines was born as an airline in 2006, but it began to commercialize flights in 2013. It has had permits to operate in Cuba, the route to Guyana, since 2017. In times of health crisis, it has not left very good impressions among Cuban travelers.

Additional Aruba Information: