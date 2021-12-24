Barça expects to announce Ferran this Monday

As reported by Mundo Deportivo, Barça expects to announce this Monday the 27th the signing of Ferran Torres (29-2-2000), to later be presented on the 28th. The signing, then, is still hot and must be closed imminently for 55 million and ten in variables, despite the alleged obstacle that Barça has with the LaLiga salary mass, which insists on the famous one-four rule for the Barça club , which only allows you to spend one euro for every four you save.

The Barça, then, must feel safe to be able to face the demands of Thebes. And although at Manchester City they still had some reluctance about the Barça club’s ability to cope with the operation, Guardiola began to take for granted this Thursday the departure of a footballer who has made exponential progress since he arrived from Valencia for 23 million.

Ferran Torres has once admitted feeling lucky to have had Guardiola and Luis Enrique in a short space of time, two of the best-regarded coaches in the international concert. Convinced that he can be the leader and flag of Xavi’s new project, he feels at the moment of taking a new step in his career. Xavi awaits him with open arms so that he can boost a forward in need of hierarchy and goal and still waiting for Ansu.