Baseball players who have played for Yankees and Red Sox

In perhaps the most important transaction in baseball history, the Red Sox sold Ruth to the Yankees for $ 100,000 in December 1919. Ruth helped the Red Sox win three World Series and was beginning to establish itself. as a hitter when he was sent to New York. As a full-time outfielder, Ruth reached a level never seen before, hitting .349 / .484 / .711 with 649 home runs over 15 years with New York. The “Big Bambino” began a new era for the Yankees, who won their first title in 1923 and had three with Ruth in their ranks. On the other hand, Boston went 86 years without winning a championship.