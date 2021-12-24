Baseball players who have played for Yankees and Red Sox

The Red Sox and Yankees star in one of the best rivalries in baseball. Both feature iconic figures in the sport. Boston has Ted Williams, Carl Yastrzemski and David Ortiz. New York to Joe DiMaggio, Mickey Mantle and Derek Jeter.
There are others who have experienced rivalry from both fronts, with Johnny Damon being one of the more famous examples.
But he is part of a long list of players who wore both uniforms. Here, the most notable.
After a successful six-year stint with the Angels, with whom he was the AL MVP in 1979, Baylor came to the Yankees as a free agent. There he spent three seasons, winning three Silver Bats, before being traded to Boston for Mike Easler in 1986. Baylor hit 31 home runs for the Red Sox in 1986, winning another Silver Bat. Boston traded him to the Twins late in the 1987 season.
Boggs won five batting titles, was called up to eight All-Star Games and won six Silver Bats in 11 years with the Red Sox. But when he was a free agent after the 1992 season, he was hitting .259 with a .711 OPS. In an attempt to recover, he signed with the Yankees, with whom he hit .313 / .396 / .407 for five years, winning the 1996 World Series.
A Hall of Famer, Chesbro pitched for the Yankees (then known as the Highlanders) between 1903 and 1909 and holds the Modern Era record (since 1900) for wins (41), starts (51) and complete games. (48), which he reached in 1904. He came to the Red Sox in 1909 to start the first game of a doubleheader against New York, in what would be the last game of his career.
Clemens’ 13-year stint for Boston included an AL MVP award, three Cy Young Awards, two games of 20 strikeouts, 192 wins and an ERA + of 144. But, in 1996 free agency, the mountaineer made a deal with the Tiles for three years. He won the Cy Young in his first two seasons there. The Yankees obtained it via trade in February 1999. The right-hander won two World Series and another Cy Young with New York, where he reached several of his most important milestones, such as his 300th victory and 4,000th strikeout in the same game in 2003. .
After passing through the Royals, Mets and Blue Jays, Cone came to the Yankees before the 1995 trade deadline. He won four World Series titles and pitched a perfect game for the Bronx Bombers. But after going 4-14 with a 6.91 ERA in 2000, the Yankees let him go in free agency. The mountaineer found a new home in Boston, where he had a 4.31 ERA in 25 starts in 2001.
Boston signed Damon for four years and $ 31 million as a free agent before the 2002 season. His personality and production established him as a favorite among Boston fans, as well as helping the Red Sox win the Series. 2004 World Cup after a historic comeback in the Championship Series against the Yankees, in which he hit a grand slam in Game 7. He continued to do the same in New York, where he hit .285 with 77 homers, 93 scams and an OPS of. 821 in four seasons with the Yankees, with whom he won another World Series in 2009.
Taking Damon from the Red Sox worked. With Ellsbury, the story was different. For $ 153 million and seven years, New York received 520 games, 39 homers, a .716 OPS and 9.8 wins over replacement (WAR) by center patrol. With Boston, between 2007 and 2013, Ellsbury had a .789 OPS and 21.4 WAR.
Henderson spent most of his career with the Athletics, but the Yankees and Red Sox were another of his two stops on the way to Cooperstown. He spent five years with the Bombers and was called up to four All-Star Games. More than a decade later, he made 72 games for the 43-year-old Boston in 2002.
Hoyt came to New York via trade from Boston when he was just 21 years old, but with 227.2 innings under his belt. The mountaineer earned his Hall of Fame credentials during his 10 years with the Yankees, with whom he had a 157-98 record with a 3.48 ERA, in addition to winning three World Series.
Howard, the first African-American player in Yankees history, came to the club in 1955 and became a perennial all-star, including the AL MVP award in 1963. New York switched to the Red Sox in 1967, with who stayed until the following year, his last in the majors.
Lowell spent most of his career with the Marlins and Red Sox, but was initially a Yankee, playing eight games with New York, before being traded to Florida. After becoming a star with the Marlins, whom he helped win the 2003 World Series against the Yankees, Lowell was traded to Boston after the 2005 season. In his second season with the Red Sox, he hit .324 with 21 Home runs and 120 RBIs in the regular season, before hitting .353, with two homers and 15 RBIs in the playoffs, being named the MVP of the World Series.
Lyle was traded to the Yankees after five solid seasons with the Red Sox. In New York, he consolidated on and off the field. The southpaw became the first AL reliever to win a Cy Young in 1977 and co-wrote “The Bronx Zoo,” a book about the 1978 Mules season.
Acquired from Boston before the 1923 season, Pennock paid off immediately for the Yankees, going 19-6 with a 3.13 ERA in his first year with New York. Additionally, he was 2-0 and one save in three appearances in the 1923 World Series, helping the club win its first championship in history. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1948.
Like Hoyt and Pennock, Ruffing pitched with the Red Sox before reaching another level with the Yankees on his way to Cooperstown. In addition to his 231-124 record and 3.47 ERA in 15 seasons with the Yankees, Ruffing had 2.52 in 85.2 stages in the World Series and won six titles.
In perhaps the most important transaction in baseball history, the Red Sox sold Ruth to the Yankees for $ 100,000 in December 1919. Ruth helped the Red Sox win three World Series and was beginning to establish itself. as a hitter when he was sent to New York. As a full-time outfielder, Ruth reached a level never seen before, hitting .349 / .484 / .711 with 649 home runs over 15 years with New York. The “Big Bambino” began a new era for the Yankees, who won their first title in 1923 and had three with Ruth in their ranks. On the other hand, Boston went 86 years without winning a championship.
Known for his unique mechanics, the Cuban had a 3.30 ERA, 2,416 strikeouts and a 66.1 WAR in 19 seasons, eight of which were with the Red Sox. After his 1978 campaign at age 37, Tiant moved on to the Yankees, with whom he had a 4.31 ERA in two seasons.
Wells was a key member of the Yankees’ rotation between 1997 and 1998 and, after being traded to the Blue Jays in the Clemens trade, the left-hander returned to New York for two more seasons (2002-2003). Wells pitched with the Padres in 2004 and then joined the reigning Red Sox champions the following year.
After watching the Red Sox win the 2004 World Series off the bench, Youkilis played a more starring role in the 2007 championship. He became a fan favorite, hitting .287 / .388 / .487 in nine years with the Patirrojos, before being traded to the White Sox in 2012. The Yankees signed him as a free agent for the 2013 season, but he had a .648 OPS and underwent campaign-ending surgery after just 28 games.