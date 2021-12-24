Bayern Munich drops out of bid to sign Erling Haaland

The general director of Bayern Munich, the exporter Oliver kahn, denied the interest of the Bavarian club in seizing the services of the forward of the Borussia Dortmund Erling haaland, confirming that they will not try to sign the top scorer of one of their rivals in the Bundesliga.

Like the president of the Bayern Munich, Herbert Hainer, Own Kahn He also expressed his disinterest in signing the rival’s best striker. “We have Robert Lewandowski. He will also score 30 or 40 goals a few more years“he commented Kahn to the newspaper ‘Süddeutsche Zeitung’.

Hainer recently expressed the same opinion. And is that the polish scorer, 33, still has a contract with the Bavarian champion until June 30, 2023.

Regarding the possible retention of the international Niklas Süle, Kahn noted that they consider it a key player. “But it has to be reasonable for both parties.”, acknowledged on its renovation. The 26-year-old defender’s contract ends this season.

In general, Kahn He was quite reserved about possible transfers in this winter market, and explained that the Byesterday is in an “observation” phase and that first of all you have to see where the coronavirus pandemic is heading and restrictions to stop contagion.

“But one thing is clear: we are not adventurers.“he underlined Kahn. “Economically, we are capable of doing some things. But right now, lack of income from viewers is hurting us again due to the pandemic“, he valued.

In view of the high numbers of infections and the rapid spread of the variant Omicron, the German government ordered that the Soccer matches and major events will not be attended by the public as of December 28. Some German federal states have even advanced the validity of the measure.

On the other hand, Kahn eloquently praised Leroy Sané and their performance in the Bayern, defining the 25-year-old as "self-confident". "He has the ability to score, demands the ball, seeks and wins important duels, he runs backwards in almost every attack, "he celebrated.

“And because? Because he has decided to do it himself, but also because the group encourages him to do it. That is maintained here, from generation to generation “, highlighted who held the goal of the Bayern, club with which he won numerous titles.