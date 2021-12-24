Bernie Ecclestone: I think Lewis Hamilton is retiring from F1

Mexico City /

Bernie ecclestone dropped the bomb. The former director general of the Formula 1 made known that Lewis Hamilton is very likely to retire and don’t run for Mercedes in 2022 at the Great Circus. And it is that he indicated that the British pilot is very disappointed because of what happened on the last lap of Abu Dhab Grand PrixI where Max Verstappen won for Red Bull.

I think he’s retiring, that he won’t run next year. His disappointment in Abu Dhabi was too great, and I understand that. Now tied at seven titles with Michael Schumacher, it is the perfect time for you to fulfill your dream and be a fashion entrepreneur“he indicated to Blick.

The conclusions of the above are drawn Ecclestone after a talk he had with the father of Lewis hamilton: “A couple of days ago I spoke with his father, and I realized immediately that he did not want to talk about his son’s future, so we just talk business, “he said.

Likewise, the former director general of the Formula 1questioned what happened in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, considering that Michael Masi, race director, chose to enter the ‘safety car’.

Masi should have saved some trouble and should have raised the red flag immediately after the accident. And we would have had a super three-lap finish. Things were very bad, “he concluded Ecclestone.

