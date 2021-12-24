Bitcoin miners hit record $ 15.3 billion in revenue in 2021

The calculations are based on the sales of the cryptocurrency made by people and companies that participate in this mining industry.

Bitcoin miners have generated record profits of $ 15.3 billion globally so far in 2021, marking a 206% growth from last year, according to an estimate from The Block Research.

This increase is mainly attributed to the jump in the value of the world’s main cryptocurrency, which has shown new highs in 2021, the entity notes in its report on the outlook for digital assets in 2022.

The miners’ profits are calculated based on the premise that they immediately sell the bitcoins they receive in remuneration for performing complicated calculations to maintain the system. Since some miners keep part of the cryptocurrencies earned, the data is not entirely accurate.

According to a graph from CoinMetrics, Bitcoin miners’ profits peaked in March, when individuals and companies in this industry took around about $ 1.75 billion, including 167 million in fees for processed transactions.

The value of bitcoin has grown this year from just over $ 29,000 to as high as $ 29,000. $ 68,789, registered on November 10, according to data from CoinMarkeCap. Currently the price of the cryptocurrency is around $ 51,000.

