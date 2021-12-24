Bitcoin | these are the richest tycoons in the world – People – Culture

Since 2009 the bitcoin It has become the most traded cryptocurrency in the world. Which has led large investors to become tycoons with impressive fortunes,

These billionaires They have acquired their wealth at the point of investment risks with an asset that is usually very volatile. Although their fortune is due to cryptocurrency, much of it is also due to the products and services they have created based on this asset.

These are some of the cases in which bitcoin led to making them billionaires.

Sam Bankman-Fried

Photo: Facebook Sam Bankman-Fried

Bankman is the founder and CEO of FTX, a cryptocurrency investment platform. He founded his company in 2019 at the age of 29 and since then he has not stopped growing. Your company is valued at 8.7 billion dollars, according to ‘Forbes’.

Its platform is one of the most popular in the world as it offers unique products such as digital tokens for physical shares or previous contracts before public offerings.

Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss

Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss invested $ 11 million in Bitcoin. Photo: Adam Hunger / Reuters

These brothers became known for a lawsuit they had against Mark Zuckerberg. At that point, they won the lawsuit and got 65 million in Facebook shares that they invested in cryptocurrencies. They were the first billionaires in the crypto world at the end of 2017, according to the portal ‘El Economista’.

His wealth is 3,000 million dollars each, according to ‘Forbes’. Its wealth derives from the creation of the Gemini platform, in 2014, which allows investment in crypto assets. A company valued at $ 7.1 billion.

Barry silbert

He is the founder and CEO of Digital Currency, with a net worth of 1.6 billion dollars, according to ‘Forbes’. In 2016 he bought CoinDesk, a leading cryptocurrency news outlet. He also owns other companies such as Genesis, Grayscale and Bricoin Investment that offer different products in this field.

He has received the nickname ‘the king of cryptocurrencies’ after having invested in more than 100 companies linked to these assets.

Brian armstrong

Brian Armstrong, is the founder of the central nerve of the cryptocurrency exchange. Coinbase, the first platform that made these transactions possible in 2012. Forbes called it in its description as the finder of the digital gold rush. Armstrong has made approximately $ 1 trillion. Photo: Twitter: @Brian_armstrong

Founder and owner of Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency investment platform in U.S. His company formed it in 2012 and has generated a net worth of $ 10.9 billion, according to ‘Forbes’ estimates.

Currently, it only owns 19% of the company, which has established itself as the gateway to small investors.

Michael saylor

Saylor is the leader of MicroStrategy, a bitcoin investment firm. His financial moves have generated a wealth of $ 2.3 billion. For its part, the company has been valued at $ 3.5 billion.

