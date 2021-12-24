Boxing: Julio Csar Chvez Jr: “If Jake Paul beats me, I will retire”

Admin 2 hours ago Sports Leave a comment 21 Views

Julio Csar Chvez Jr wants to fight Jake Paul.
AP

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Antonio Rodríguez says goodbye to Chivas with an emotional message

Chivas de Guadalajara has confirmed three casualties so far this preseason. Jesús Godínez, Gael Sandoval …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2021, All Rights Reserved