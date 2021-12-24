Boxing: Julio Csar Chvez Jr: “If Jake Paul beats me, I will retire”

Jake paul comes off a successful fight against Tyron Woodley who he knocked out to reap his fifth boxing win, but he is still in debt to face a true boxer and the first in Candidate will be Julio Csar Chvez Jr.

Rumors of a fight between the two grew when the Bavafasport company, representing Jake announced that Paul would be looking to confront the son of the legend despite the fact that on previous occasions he said that he “did not face losers.”

Chvez Jr spoke for the first time for TV Boxeo where he assured that if he reached losing to Jake Paul heralded his retirement from boxing.

“I speak of myself not of other people I am not to criticize anyone, I speak analyzing boxing. Hopefully he gives me a few million with the Jake Paul. If he hits me I withdraw, I do not get paid, I do not want money if I do not win him I withdraw, I’m not interested in your bag if I don’t beat you. “

Julio stressed that people are interested in this type of fights because of the morbid that they generate and that getting in the ring with The Problem Child will be big business.

“People want me to hit him, They are strong and they are big and they know how to fix fights well in their weights, It would be a matter of agreeing, and that they are encouraged to fight, I think it is the first boxing fight, Logan already had a fight with Mayweather and is looking forward to it. They generate a lot of expectations and money for the morbid, a combination with me would be good “.

Finally, Chvez Jr mentioned with a laugh that Jake is a bad boxer and Logan overcomes him.

“He could fight at 80 kilos to be as bad as Jake, but nothing more. You don’t play with weights in boxing. These fighters have not learned to fight well and I can take advantage. Jake Paul is the badder of the two brothers, he knocks out with a bang. He’s not a boxer. “