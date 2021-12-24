Bukele jokes on the networks after investing a million dollars to buy 21 bitcoins

The president of El Salvador shared a series of tweets in which he refers to number 21.

A new purchase of bitcoins was made by the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, who invested about a a million dollars of public funds for the acquisition of 21 units of the cryptocurrency. Later, he wrote several messages on Twitter in which joked about the number 21.

As published by the president, the operation was carried out at 9:21 p.m. on December 21, 2021, which began to relate the amount of bitcoins purchased with that number. “Today is the 21st of the 21st century,” he wrote.

“The total size of El Salvador is 21,000 square kilometers. Coincidence? I don’t think so!” added in another message.

Also, Bukele published the receipt for the purchase of the 21 bitcoins for just over a million dollars.

El Salvador made bitcoin its second legal tender on September 7 last, the day a law in this regard, promulgated in June, came into force. The initiative establishes, among other things, that prices must be shown in bitcoins, taxes can also be paid with the cryptocurrency, while the operations made with it will have tax benefits.

Since then, Bukele acquired for the country 1,391 bitcoins, for which it invested more than 70 million dollars of public funds.