But controversial proposal for fans to own soccer teams in Colombia | Colombian Soccer | Betplay League

Soccer gives for everything. For many, for example, appealing to the love team becomes a way to gain supporters in the middle of the electoral season and that is known to the candidates, who seek to capitalize on the votes of young people in this massive sport.

However, sometimes these are double-edged weapons and, what may have noble intention, ends up generating massive rejection, as has just happened to the candidate for the Presidency, Gustavo Petro.

The politician appeared on the Twitter of a colleague of his, the former mayor and also candidate Alejandro Char, who was in charge of confirming the return of the striker Miguel Borja to Junior de Barranquilla. Moved for another purpose? Only they know. But before the photo of the gunner, Petro was encouraged to make a controversial proposal.

“I propose Char that soccer fans have a percentage of ownership of professional soccer teams through the bars. The fan makes the team not only because they pay in the stadium but because they can decide in it. How about? Let’s democratize football, “Petro said.

The bars, which have become a real problem of football order in several of the most important cities in the country, now with decision-making power over the clubs? Hard to imagine a more chaotic scenario. Different would be a club with members, such as the current champion Deportivo Cali, but power to the fans by decree seems a more populist idea than adjusted to the operation of the business itself.

The truth is that a critic of Petro as a politician and now as a manager of football ideas replied immediately: “Knowing the asymptomatic issue” that is not how the equation works … it is an “ideote” but the clubs do not give anything free to their ” bars ”.. in Liverpool, Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Manchester City, PSG and others you have to“ get ”(€€€) Free or the greeting! the journalist Carlos Antonio Vélez.

The idea seemed like an excess of emotion after the final of the League and hundreds of fans responded to Petro with clear signs of disagreement. Anyway … election days, which are just beginning and are going to give for everything …