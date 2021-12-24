By omicron, nervousness takes hold of New York

Brooklyn restaurants close one after another due to the advancement of the omicron variant coronavirus and the lines in front of the covid-19 testing centers increase every day: New York fears reliving the nightmare of 2020, when the city was the global epicenter of a pandemic.

The state of New York, which includes the city of the same name, announced Saturday that it had detected a record number of infections for the second day in a row with about 22,000 positive cases.

In the Greenpoint neighborhood alone, more than a dozen bars and restaurants have temporarily closed due to employee or customer infections. Near McCarren Park, about 30 people line up in front of a parked medical van offering rapid tests.

And at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in Manhattan, the popular television show “Saturday Night Live” will not be recorded in front of a live audience, but with limited equipment and cast. Musical guest Charli XCX resigned from her performance.

“It looks a lot like March 2020”, says Spencer Reiter, 27, a neighborhood resident who works in finance and gets tested with her friend Katie Connolly, a student, because some of her friends have tested positive.

“Really creepy”

“Seeing these lines (…) is like starting over,” Reiter tells AFPTV, while his companion affirms that “this is all really creepy.”

New York was hit extremely hard by the first wave from the pandemic in spring 2020. The megalopolis of 8.5 million people, long dubbed “the city that never sleeps,” it remained by then completely deserted for many weeks, a scene that looked like something out of a science fiction movie.

The vast avenues of Manhattan were animated only by the anguished sirens of the emergency services. Overflowing hospitals and morgues were forced to store the bodies of the victims in refrigerated trucks.

At least 34,000 New Yorkers lost their lives Since spring 2020, and the city, especially Manhattan, has never truly regained its legendary pre-health effervescence.

“Return to the starting point”

“We are back where we started, perhaps even much worse” than in March 2020, warns Jolanta Czerlanis, a 54-year-old Polish woman, as she waits to be tested for the virus after having felt some symptoms.

“It is very scary and it is very worrying because we expected it to improve”, says this employee in the gastronomy sector. In recent days, nervousness has gripped the United States at the very rapid spread of the omicron variant. President Joe Biden predicted a “winter of serious illness and death” on Thursday for unvaccinated people.