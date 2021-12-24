Cádiz is about to close the signing of Barcelona forward

2021-12-24
The ownership of Antony lozano at Cadiz begins to be in danger after the Spanish press announced this Friday that the yellow team is very close to finalizing the signing of Luuk de jong.
Review the Spanish league table of positions
According to the newspaper Mark Y Esport 3, the Valencia, Barcelona Y Cadiz They would have reached an agreement for the forward to break his assignment with the Barça entity and join the loan to the Cadiz for the remainder of the season.
Media from that country point out that the only thing missing is the Dutchman’s ‘ok’ to go to the Cadiz team, which receives him with the doors open to fight for the position of the Choco lozano Y Alvaro Negredo.
Luuk de jong does not enter into the plans of Xavi and the Barcelona look for a solution that can satisfy all parties in this upcoming winter market. The one of Cadiz seems to be the strongest proposal yet.
The tall player has barely had a leading role this season despite the plague of injuries that has plagued Barça. He only adds one goal in 12 games played.
The millionaire clause that Cádiz put to Choco Lozano
The eventual arrival of Luuk endangers the continuity of the Choco lozanowell the coach Alvaro Cervera He has shown that he likes to play only with one man in front and that until now is the Honduran.
It is worth mentioning that Lush He currently suffers a small fibrillar tear and will be withdrawn in the next matches once the competition has resumed after Christmas.
After 18 matches played in LaLiga, the Cadiz It is in the declining positions (19) with just 14 points. With De Jong, the yellows hope to have a goal and get out of that complicated area.