Cádiz is about to close the signing of Barcelona forward

2021-12-24

The ownership of Antony lozano at Cadiz begins to be in danger after the Spanish press announced this Friday that the yellow team is very close to finalizing the signing of Luuk de jong.

Review the Spanish league table of positions

According to the newspaper Mark Y Esport 3, the Valencia, Barcelona Y Cadiz They would have reached an agreement for the forward to break his assignment with the Barça entity and join the loan to the Cadiz for the remainder of the season.

Media from that country point out that the only thing missing is the Dutchman’s ‘ok’ to go to the Cadiz team, which receives him with the doors open to fight for the position of the Choco lozano Y Alvaro Negredo.

Luuk de jong does not enter into the plans of Xavi and the Barcelona look for a solution that can satisfy all parties in this upcoming winter market. The one of Cadiz seems to be the strongest proposal yet.