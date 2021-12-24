Canelo Álvarez and the move he copied from Mike Tyson for brutal KO

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 12.23.2021 11:30:07





The Mexican boxer Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez he still has many detractors, who question his quality above the ring; however, the tapatío continues to respond to his critics above the ring with great performances, as happened last November, when He prevailed via knockout of Caleb Plant, to thus unify the super-medium titles.

And not only that, but over the days, a comparative video of Canelo Álvarez and Mike Tyson, where you can see how the Mexican replied a movement of the American for knock out Caleb Plant. Boxing lovers have taken flight with this video to compare the styles of the Mexican with the legendary Iron mike.

In the video, which went viral on social networks, you can see how the Canelo Álvarez replicates the former heavyweight world champion in the fight he had in 1987 against Pinklon thomas, where applied a “peek a boo” guard entering the short field moving the waist from one side to the other.

After such a move, The Mexican crouches down to avoid a jab, to finish off the movement by throw a brutal left hand hook to shake Caleb Plant, just like you did Mike tyson in view of Pinklon thomas.

The movements between the Canelo Alvarez Y Mike tyson are identical, as can be seen in the videos, because they both had opponents taller than them, coupled with that the execution of his blow was perfect.

Mike Tyson recognizes Canelo

Iron mike He has confessed that he is a faithful follower of the career of Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, because since he started his boxing career he strongly attracted his attention.

“I’ve been his fan since day one. I can appreciate a fighter more when he loses than when he wins. He, despite his youth, did not lose focus after losing to Floyd Mayweather. He is a fighter, a true fighter, “he said. Tyson a few months ago on his podcast.