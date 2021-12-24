Celebrate Christmas in León and its province. The entire Christmas information. Surprise at Christmas: give away health and wellness with Vogue Spa

Health, relax and enjoy between water. In a society where stress and lack of time are the order of the day, a moment of disconnection and taking care of the body and mind with a spa session is the ideal gift to enjoy alone or with someone.

An option as varied as it is personalized that Vogue Spa offers to all Leonese. Combining the ancient tradition of the Greco-Roman thermal baths and the Arab caliphal baths with a new concept of preventive medicine, the spa located in the center of the Leonese capital is an ideal gift to surprise with health and pleasure this Christmas.

Facilities that have been renovated with the latest developments and with the philosophy that health comes through water. And in this way, Vogue Spa lands in León inspired by the best centers in the world and with the quality mark backed by the experience they have obtained from Sal Relax Wellness. An oasis of well-being where experiences will be personalized for each client and a great team of professionals will make a stay at the spa an unforgettable experience.

Vogue Spa

Address: Calle Modesto Lafuente 3, León Email: hola@voguespa.es Telephone: 987 911 793 Website: https://voguespa.es/

Vogue Spa offers natural treatments at the service of a therapeutic conception of well-being and beauty. With this new opening and a very careful space, León will have a center to enjoy different rituals and massages adapted to the tastes and needs of each client.

A complete range of services designed for different tastes, designed to take care of and pamper yourself. ‘Body, spirit and mind’ must be treated with the same intensity to achieve harmony, balance and physical and mental well-being. An ideal gift for the enjoyment of all Leonese in these Christmas holidays with which it is sure to hit the mark.

New sensations



In addition, starting in February, Vogue Spa will have the first Beer Spa in northern Spain. A place where you can take care of the body through the properties of beer.

This ancient drink has medicinal and therapeutic properties that make it the ideal ingredient for any Spa treatment.

Thanks to Vogue Spa, Leonese people will be able to enjoy an original experience, the visitor immerses themselves in a jacuzzi, while benefiting from the components of beer on the skin and tasting very cold beer accompanied by a traditional aperitif.

A day to enjoy



In a relaxing environment and with the advice of specialists, it manages to improve health, increase well-being, reduce stress, rejuvenate the skin and firm and tone the body.

With modern facilities, as exclusive as they are accessible, in the center of León Vogue Spa offers different options for giving health and wellness gifts this Christmas.