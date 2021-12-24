Checo Pérez attends Alejandro Fernández’s concert in Guadalajara

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 12.23.2021 09:53:11





Once the Formula 1 season 2021, the Mexican pilot Sergio “Checo” Pérez, is in his native Guadalajara, Jalisco, for enjoy a few days of vacation next to his family, as well as to celebrate the end of the year parties together.

And taking advantage of your stay in the Perla Tapatia, the pilot of Red bull racing took time to enjoy a concert and show your dancing and singing skills, because Czech attended the Telmex Auditorium of Zapopan, Jalisco, to witness the Alejandro Fernández concert, who continues to give presentations despite the recent death of his father Vicente Fernández.

It was The foal who through their social networks shared a video of Checo Pérez singing and dancing to the song “I know it hurts,” added to the fact that the singer added the following message: “When compa @schecoperez gave it his all in the dance and singing contest, ¡Écheleeee!“, you can read in the publication of Alejandro Fernandez.

A) Yes, you can see that Checo Pérez is enjoying how beautiful your days off in Jalisco, which are more than deserved after the good season he had with Red Bull in Formula 1.

Land of champions

The Perla Tapatia is enjoying at the end of the year 2021, the presence of Checo Pérezas well as boxer Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, who are natives of said lands and They have put the name of Mexico at the top of world sport.