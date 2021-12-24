Chivas de Guadalajara arrives on December 24 with a long list of orders for Santa

Saying Christmas is synonymous with gifts, joys and dreams, three words with which you could define the present you are looking for Chivas de Guadalajara. The rojiblanco team reaches a holiday season in which they have a long list of orders for the main protagonist of this day: Santa.

With the preseason at a good pace, Michel Leaño and its directors continue with the preparation for a semester in which they will have to face the ghost of elimination that has haunted them for several tournaments. Here we review the three orders that Chivas will make this December 24 to celebrate a Christmas in style:

1. Announcement by Roberto Alvarado

The most anticipated signing by the entire rojiblanca community is waiting. El Piojo would arrive at Chivas in an exchange that he will send to Uriel antuna to Blue Cross, but despite the fact that everything seems closed between the clubs, there are economic fringes that have not yet been resolved and that has delayed the announcement by the locals.

2. Retain Alexis Vega – and renew him

The Mexican forward is being one of the most counted jewels of the Herd squad. Rayados from Monterrey Y UANL Tigers They would be following in his footsteps in this market, however, from Chivas they ask the man with the white beard that Vega continue in the rojiblanco team, not only for this tournament, but for many years.

3. Another signing before the start of the Clausura

The economic situation is not to ‘launch rockets’, but between now and the market close, from Chivas they will try another signing – in addition to Piojo – that generates illusion to a fans disenchanted by several tournaments without good results. With all this on the table, from Rebaño Pasión we wish you the best wishes and the best of the holidays.