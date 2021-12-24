Chivas won their second friendly match, now they went to Mineros

Mexico City, Mexico. / 12.22.2021 19:20:48





Guadalajara continues with a good step preparation for the Clausura 2022 and this Wednesday he played his second friendly duel, now the rival were the Zacatecas miners who beat 3-1, to stay undefeated.

Just last week Marcelo Michel Leaño’s team beat the Caimanes de Colima 8-0 in Barra de Navidad, and now they made another three goals in the Carlos Vega Villalba Stadium from the mining town. Still without high movements, Guadalajara had a good first half and a not so brilliant second half.

Chivas started with Raúl Gudiño in goal. Alejandro Mayorga, Antonio Briseño, Hiram Mier and Jesús Sánchez as right back. Jesús Molina, Fernando Beltrán and Jesús Angulo. Cristian Calderón, Uriel Antuna and César Huerta.

With this eleven, Guadalajara had no problems and went to break with a 3-0 in favor.

The scoreboard opened at minute 23 when Angulo scored in a ball that Chicote Calderón left him, after a bad start from the premises. This was taken advantage of by Canelo who shot to make it 1-0 in favor of the people of Guadalajara.

Captain Molina made it 2-0 at 29 ‘ He headed in a corner kick in which he had a weak mark and got up to increase the advantage.

Calderón made the third at 37 ‘ by taking advantage of César Huerta’s pass and within the area he controlled, settled down and shot to make it 3-0. To the half time there was a tribute for Benjamín Galindo, former Guadalajara player, who recovers from a stroke.

For the complementary part, Michel Leaño made changes and sent a new eleven with Miguel Jiménez. Carlos Cisneros, Gilberto Sepúlveda, Luis Olivas and Miguel Ponce. Sergio Flores, Eduardo Torres and the figure of the quarry, Sebastián Pérez Bouquet. Above, Isaac Brizuela, Alexis Vega and Ángel Zaldívar.

With this eleven, Chivas knocked on the door at 51 ‘with Vega, who released his shot and put it on the post. Before the final whistle, Ronaldo Cisneros was left to nothing of the goal, but they stopped him and at 90 ‘, Luis Hernández scored the honor, in a ball that was left a way inside the area, after an incursion of the Zacatecanos on the right side.